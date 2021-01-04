Carol Louise Potter, 65, Marion, passed away at 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1955, to Joseph and Mary (Kirby) Dailey. She married Terry Potter who preceded her in death in 2012.
Carol graduated from Mississinewa where she played a variety of sports and was in the GAA. She was a homemaker who served her family well as a dedicated wife and mother. She was a devoted servant of the Lord and attended several local churches. She loved playing Euchre, crafting, and ministering to many residents at the nursing home and even wrote notes of encouragement to cancer patients through Gilead Ministries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.