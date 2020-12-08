Carol J. Yeiter, 87, of Warren, IN, passed away at 4:48 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Saturday, June 17, 1933, in Huntington County. She married Ray Yeiter on Sunday, February 7, 1954, he survives. Carol was a graduate of Lancaster High School. For many years Mrs. Yeiter was a librarian for Warren Elementary School.
Interment will take place at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.
