Carol J. O’Rourke, 88, formerly of Hartford City, died Tuesday evening in Carmel, Indiana. She is the widow of Lt. Col. Robert F. O’Rourke(ret.) who passed away last Christmas. She also is preceded by her brother James A. Herbaugh and sister Ann Dawson, as well as parents James A. & Mary Ellen (Trant) Herbaugh. Survived by five daughters, one son, 15 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021 in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hartford City. Burial, immediately following the mass is at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation: Thurs., Jun. 10th at Waters Funeral Home, Hartford City, from 4-7 p.m.
