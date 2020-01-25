Carol J. Book, 72, Hartford City, died Jan. 24, 2020. Carol was born on Oct. 4, 1947, in Hazard, Kentucky, to Ora and Lucy (Isom) Johnson. She married Robert Matthew Book July 16, 1995. Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 10a.m. - 12 p.m., First Freewill Baptist Church of Huntington, 1805 Salamonie Avenue, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral service 12 p.m. at First Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Brunk Conley officiating. Private burial will be a later date with her late husband, Robert, at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, Indiana. Memorials to Huntington County Humane Shelter. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
