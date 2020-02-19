Carol D. Davis, 77, Marion, passed away in her home at 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born in Muncie on Tuesday, January 19, 1943, to Thomas and Ethel (Barker) Neese.
Carol worked with Marion Community Schools, where she was a bus driver for many years. She was a member of the Moose and Eagles Lodge in Marion. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bowling, doing crafts, and playing Bingo. She especially loved spending time with her whole family.
She is survived by two daughters, Ida Smith of Marion and Karen (Miles) Christopher of Onondaga, MI; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jessie Reason, Jr.; and granddaughter, Brandy Smith.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Carol’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Chaplain Don Miller will be officiating with burial taking place at Estates of Serenity.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
