Carol Anderson, 63, Marion, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Carol was born on Tuesday, September 25, 1956, the daughter of Gareth and Martha (Hall) Weaver. On April 13, 1975, she married her loving husband, Russell Bruce Anderson, in Marion.
Carol graduated from Eastbrook High School and received her associate’s degree in nursing from Tucker Vocational School. She was an LPN for several years with Northwood Manor, retiring in 2017. She always lived to serve and care for other people.
Carol was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where she was a children’s ministry volunteer. Her favorite verse was Colossians 3:23--“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for humans.” Carol had a love and passion for all animals, and she also loved cooking for her family. Her family was her most precious treasure. She loved spending time with them and making memories with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 45 years, Bruce; children, Carmen (Brad) Fleck of Urbana, Curt (Amber) Anderson of Daleville, and Carrie Anderson of Wickenburg, AZ; grandchildren, Braylen Fleck of Urbana, Alea Fleck of Urbana, Bria Fleck of Urbana, Austin Anderson of Daleville, Aubreigh Anderson of Daleville, and Ethan Anderson of Daleville; brother, Dan Weaver; and sister, Rhoda Ormsby of Gas City.
The family will receive visitors from 1:00-5:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Carol’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church. Pastor Terry Bishir will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be designated to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Children’s Ministry, 517 Church St., Sweetser, IN 46987.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
