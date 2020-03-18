Carmen Waneta Jones, 99, Swayzee, Indiana went to be with Jesus on March 16, 2020 at Century Villa Healthcare in Greentown, Indiana. She was born on October 8, 1920 near Galveston, Indiana to the late Earl and Bertha (Deisch)House.
Waneta was a 1938 graduate of Galveston High School. Waneta married her beloved husband, the late Rev. Raymond Jones on November 28, 1943. She was a lifelong helpmate to her husband in the ministry and on their farm raising their five children near Swayzee. She was a loving and giving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed her family and always looked forward to family get together’s. She was a “kid at heart” and loved life. She had a positive attitude and hardly ever complained. Waneta loved the Word of God and had a quiet but deep faith.
Survivors include children, Don (Cheryl) Jones, Kokomo, Dean (Jennifer) Jones, Lafayette, Ruth Ann (Donald) Dollens, Bardstown, Kentucky, Daniel (Charmye) Jones, Jonesboro and Phillip (Nancy) Jones, Goddard, Kansas. Nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew.
Preceding her in death were her husband, the Rev. L. Raymond Jones and sister, Pauline Klepfer.
Pastor James Bradley will officiate a private family service with burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. A memorial service honoring Waneta's life will be at a later date.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home 112 E. Main St. Greentown assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com
