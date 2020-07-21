Carlton Dwight Bridenthal, 63, passed away July 20, 2020 at his daughters home surround by loved ones.
Carlton was born Sept. 8,1956 in Marion, IN. to the late Bill and Ida Fay Bridenthal. He was a graduate of Mississinewa High School and a skilled iron worker for 30+ years. Carlton enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, sitting watching nature and spending time with his grandchildren.
Carlton was survived by his daughter Angela (Bobby Cotton) McLemore; Sons Brandon (Lindsey) Carlton Jr, Christopher (Marissa) Carlton; Grandchildren Jarmell, Montana, John, Junior, Dasia, Maddie, Emilie, Havyn, BryLeigh, Wyatt and Peyton;Sisters Paulette, Roxanne, Melody, Treila; Brother Steve;Special Friend Fawn and a host of family and friends.
Carlton was preceded In death by his parents; Son John and step mother Mary Bridenthal.
Service will be held 1pm Thursday at Glazebrooks Funeral Services, 2822 Nichol Ave, with visitation from 11am to 1pm prior to service.
The family would like to thank Paradigm Hospice especially Merideth for their amazing help in his care.
