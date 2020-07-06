Carlos F. Amaro, 78 died Friday July 3, 2020 at his home in Marion. Carlos was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico to the late Cecilio and Francesca (Fonseca) Amaro. On October 26, 1979 he married Frances Bennett, she survives. Carlos was a fixer, he enjoyed working on cars and repairing things around the house. He was a member of the B.O.R.N. United Methodist Church of Marion. He had a special love for his dog.
Survivors include his wife, Frances, children, Stacy (Bonnie) Bennett of Jonesboro, Francesco Angelo Louise Amaro, Michigan, Carlos Amaro, Buffalo NY Carlos Amaro III of Las Vegas, NV Emolya Amaro and Lisa Amaro both of Buffalo, NY and Tina (Quinton) Washington, Marion, IN Siblings, Luciano Amaro, Santo (Marie) Fonseca, Geronimo Fonseca, Tina Fonseca and Crew Fonseca. Several Grandchildren including Jose Amaro, Sonyia Amaro, and Frankie Amaro. Several Great Grandchildren including Kammy Amaro.
He is preceded in death by son Jose Juan Amaro, sister Valatino.
Arrangements for Carlos have been entrusted to College Park Chapel, Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4601 S. Western Ave. Marion, Indiana 46953, His funeral will be Wednesday July 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the BORN Church,320 North Adams Street Marion IN 46952 with Pastor Chuck Vernon officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. Interment will be at Estates of Serenity Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions are to BORN Church 320 North Adams Street Marion IN 46952 or through the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www. arrmeshuntfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.