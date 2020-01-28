Carla E. (Ferris) Knowles, 64, of Huntington, Indiana, passed Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Calling hours Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
Additional calling hours Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Funeral service will follow Friday 10 a.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
A graveside burial will be at Clear Creek Cemetery, Huntington, Indiana.
Memorials to an organization that helps provide clean water for children in Africa in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
