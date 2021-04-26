Carl D. Messersmith, 82, of Hartford City (Washington Twp.), IN, passed away at 7:20 AM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Bridgewater Centre in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938, in Grant County, IN to William & Delores (Tinkle) Messersmith. He married Barb Dalrymple on Saturday, June 2, 1973 in Montpelier, IN. Carl was a 1956 graduate of Van Buren High School and spent most of his early years in the Grant County area. He retired after many years of service from Dana Holding Corporation in Marion and owned and operated Messersmith Custom Trucking. Carl was a member of the Farrville Community Church in rural Grant County. He enjoyed collecting Ertl toy tractors and mowing the yard.
Loving survivors include his wife of 48 years Barb Messersmith, Hartford City, IN, son Rodney Myers, Hartford City, IN, daughter Cindy (Gary) Eakins, Tampa, FL, son Douglas (Lisa) Myers, Hartford City, IN, son David (Jeri) Messersmith, Hanfield, IN, son Roger Myers, Hartford City, IN, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 gr. gr. grandchildren, sister Norma (Tom) Ferrazzano, Converse, IN, sister Phyllis (Robert) Cupp, Kokomo, IN, sister Jacque (Gene) Smith, Converse, IN, and brother - Tom (Cheryl) Messersmith, Florida.
