Captain Gary A. Graham, 72, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. Born on June 18, 1947 in Peru, Indiana to parents Maxine and Delmar Graham of Converse, Indiana. Gary grew up in Converse attending Oak Hill High School and Culver Military Academy where he was very involved with many athletic teams.
While he was born and raised in Indiana, Gary set sail as a young adult traveling from coast to coast. He spent time in California as an aspiring actor, built a cabin in Vermont, owned and operated a leather shop in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, and was a yacht captain in Southwest Florida. Gary loved watching and participating in sports, fishing, boating, golfing, and writing. Most of all Gary loved his family.
