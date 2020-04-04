Candy A. Cain, 51, Marion, passed away at 7:37 am on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Marion on September 19, 1968, to Patrick Cain and Marsha Coe.
Candy was well-known for her contagious smile, sense of humor, not having a filter, and her orneriness! She had friends from all over. Candy was a very giving person who, if she had the resources, gave it away! She enjoyed shopping, going to the park, and spending time with her family. She spent her prior work years waitressing and housekeeping. Candy will be missed by a lot of people, as she was loved by many. Anyone who knew Candy or was in her life, knew it was Candy’s world. We were just living in it.
Survivors include her mother, Marsha Rennaker; son, Troy Riggs of Marion; granddaughters, Ashlynn Miller and Alexis Miller; brother, Patrick (Shawna) Cain, Jr., of Marion; sister, Angela Cain; niece, Maiah Cain; nephews, Brandon Cain and Chaz Cain; great-nephew, Tristan Knight; great-nieces, Skylyn Cain and Jesselle Knight; and uncle, John Coe of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Cain; grandparents, Rollie (Helen) Coe; and brother, Michael Gaunt.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, the family will be having private services to celebrate Candy’s life. Burial will be at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
