Candace Eileen Smothers, 71, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Community Hospital of Anderson following an extended illness.
She was born on May 22, 1949, in Greencastle, IN, the daughter of Burl and Mildred (Osborn) Flint and graduated from Fillmore High School in 1967. Candace went on to attend nursing school at Purdue University. She worked for JC Penny, the Greencastle Gas Company, Franklin College, in nursing care at Putnam County Hospital, and went on to retire in 1988 from Putnam County where she served as the Marion Township Trustee. Candace was a member of the Orestes Christian Church. She loved her church and participating in various duties. Candace enjoyed crafting with flowers and jewelry, genealogy, and was very creative. Time spent with her family was very precious to Candace, especially that spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
