Camille “Cam” L. Miller 50, passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 at Signature Healthcare Facility, in Bluffton.
She was born in Marion to James A. & Joan C. Miller. She graduated from Marion High School. She attended Howard University and Ball State where she received a BA in Finance. Cami was employed at Charles Schwab in Indianapolis. She enjoyed working on the computer, reading a good book, watching sporting events and creating new dishes in the kitchen.
Her mother Joan survives and sister Richa as well as a host of family members and friends. Her father James Miller preceded her in death.
Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
