Calvin "Tyrone" Cobb, 82, Marion, passed away peacefully at 7:15 pm on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, with his family by his side, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, May 29, 1939, to Calvin and Mary (Smith) Cobb. On December 28, 1957, he married the love of his life, Thelma "Birdie" Weatherly, who survives.
Calvin graduated from Marion High School and served in the United States Army from 1957-1960, achieving the rank of SP5. He was a welder while in the Army, attended Missile School, and was in charge of a command in Fort Sill, OK, where he provided training aids and artillery. Following his honorable discharge, he was employed at Chrysler as a production worker, retiring after 35 years.
