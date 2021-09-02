Calvin E. Ridgeway, 66, passed away on Aug 26, 2021 in his Converse home. He was born in Marion on March 27, 1955.
After high school Calvin enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until his discharge in 1979. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was a rifle Marksman. When he returned home he was employed by the Marion VA Hospital. In his free time he enjoyed fishing, going to the casino to play the slot machines and craps, playing pinochle and spending time with his grandchildren.
