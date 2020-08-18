Caleb Nicholas Boshers, was stillborn on August 12, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Survivors include his parents: Gavin and Beth (Fredrickson) Boshers of Upland; three brothers: Austin, Blake and Owen Boshers all at home; maternal grandparents Carla and David Fredrickson of Muncie; paternal grandparents: Brenda and Thor Granlund of Angola; maternal great grandmothers: Janet Fredrickson of Moline, IL and Bev Haase of Galena, IL.
There will be no services.
Memorial donations can be made out to donor’s choice of charity in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
