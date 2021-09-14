Cale Stuart Hindman, age 25, of Windfall, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in Huntington, Indiana as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Cale was born on May 16, 1996 to Cameron and Jennifer Hindman. Cale loved to hunt, fish, golf, and do just about anything that involved sports and time with his brother Conner, but his greatest passion was riding motorcycles. He began riding at a young age and this evolved to riding on the racetrack with his father. He also looked forward each year to the annual motorcycle trip to North Carolina with his father, brother, and uncle. He was an avid race fan of most types, but MotoGP was his favorite. Cale was a 2015 graduate of Tri-Central High School and graduated in 2019 from Manchester University where he played football.
