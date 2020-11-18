C. “Jeanne” Gooding, 78, of Syracuse, IN passed away peacefully at 9:08 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 21, 1942 in Somerset, PA to Claude & Helen (Duke) Baker.
She grew up in Marion, IN and graduated from Marion High School. She was married on January 21, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV to Edwin L. “Ed” Gooding who survives. She retired from Anaconda Wire & Cable in Marion, IN as a quality control inspector for 20+ years. She moved to Syracuse 12 years ago and wintered for many years in Hawaii.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.