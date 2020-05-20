C. Carlton Willis, Jr., was escorted by Jesus to his heavenly home on May 19, 2020, from Colonial Oaks in Marion, Indiana, after his thirty-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Carlton was born in Converse, Indiana, on August 18, 1939. He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1957. After graduating, he joined the U. S. Navy, serving for three years as an E-5, attending the Boilerman Tech program. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he married the love of his life, Beulah Willis (Laughlin), and they have been happily married for 60 years this October.
During their years of marriage, they have had the privilege of living in various locations. Raising their four children in Upland, Indiana, they built their home and lived there for 28 years. While raising his children, Carlton worked at General Motors in Marion, retiring after 30 years of service as Chief Engineer of the Power House. While living in Upland, he was a dedicated member of the Upland Lions Club, president of the PTO, and faithful member of the Upland United Methodist Church. He was a proud member of the Arcana Masonic Lodge #427. He earned his Entered degree on April 8, 1971. His Sellow degree was achieved on April 29, 1971, and he completed his Master Mason degree on May 13, 1971. He was also a member of the Ft. Wayne Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. After all four children left the family home, Carlton and Beulah moved to Diamond Lake near Warsaw, enjoying their lakeside home for seven years. Carlton was president of the Conservation Club. He also enjoyed working for the Warsaw Lake City Bank. They moved back to Marion for their home base. Carlton’s two daughters, Amy Colgan and Rebecca Willis, spent a summer in Mexico with the Camiro family through a foreign exchange program. In return, Carlton and Beulah opened their home to Lucero Camiro for a one-year stay. Carlton enjoyed his visits in Mexico with our new family friends as well as when they would visit us here. The bond between these families continues to this day. Their winter travels began with four years in the Florida Keys. They also spent one year in Texas before buying a home in Haines City, Florida, at Plantation Landings. They had sixteen wonderful years there. Carlton attended the Chapel by the Lake in Haines City during that time. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement life in Florida, fishing, playing cards, riding bikes, and making special memories while spending time with family and friends. After moving back to Marion, Carlton became a faithful member of Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, especially enjoying his service to the community with a Dan’s Fish Fry.
Carlton was a Christian man who lived his life, taking care of his family, friends, and community. He loved his country. Before his retirement, Carlton enjoyed playing golf with buddies after work. He loved watching the Colts and Chicago Cubs play, calling his children after every score. Fishing from his pontoon or just rides around the lake always made him smile. He was a whiz at cards and also was on a Bocce team in Florida. He always entertained with his storytelling. No one could tell a story better than Carlton. He enjoyed anything his wife cooked and afternoon naps. When he was with his wife and his family, he was a happy man. He loved our family pets, especially his dog, Barney, his cats, Lucy and Lucky, that have passed, and his current cat, Buddy. He raised his children with respect. His integrity spoke for itself. Carlton’s favorite Bible verse has always been Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever” (KJV).
Carlton is survived by his wife, Beulah Willis of Marion; four children, Amy (Tony) Colgan of Marion; Sarah Wilson of Swayzee; Rebecca Willis of Montpelier; and Steven Willis of Marion; four granddaughters, Heather (Patrick) Conradt of West Point, NY; Jamie (Mitchel) Hueston of Swayzee; Megan (Sean) Chester of Avon; and Heidi (Chay) Hutchison of Westfield; four nieces, Jenny (Scott) Parris of Clarksville, TN; Georgeann (Roger) Carter of Birmingham, AL; Michelle (Tommy) Bales of Marion; and Teashia (Jimmey) Gifford of Marion; nine great-grandchildren; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; one brother, Charles (Faith) Willis of Melbourne, FL; former sister-in-law, Bettie Grissell of Upland; and Hector (Cristina) Camiro of Mexico City, Mexico; Diego (Li) Camiro of Mexico City, Mexico; and Lucero (Sergio) Sauza of Mexico City, Mexico.
Carlton is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Beatrice Willis of Marion; mother-in-law, Gladys Laughlin of Upland; father-in-law, George (Minnie) Laughlin of Marion; sister-in-law, Louann Johnson of Columbia, TN; granddaughter, MacKenzie Rae Willis of Lynnville, TN; and Hector Camiro of Mexico City, Mexico; and Luz Esther Barrios de Camiro of Mexico City, Mexico.
Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church, 1921 W. Bradford St., Marion, IN.
Directly following calling hours, Carlton’s celebration of life will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Mark Helm and Pastor Charles Ternet officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memorial contributions can be made to Sunnycrest United Methodist Food Pantry, 1921 W. Bradford St., Marion, IN 46952.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Becky Sherron from Suite Living for her love and devotion to Carlton the last two years of his life. She will forever be a special honorary member of our family. We also wish to thank the employees at Colonial Oaks for their dedication and care of Carlton, especially those who reached out with text messages, FaceTime chats, and phone calls to help keep us as close as possible.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
