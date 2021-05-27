Byron Leo Stowers, 80, of Elwood, died Saturday May 22, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson. Byron was born on Jan. 26, 1941, in Palermo, West Virginia, son of the late Clifford and Hulda (Lovejoy) Stowers. He graduated from Hamlin High School in Hamlin West Virginia. Byron married Linda D. Hill in West Virginia on Dec. 18, 1959. Linda preceded him in death on March 5, 2007.
Byron retired from Delco-Remy in Anderson after 38 years of service. Byron loved his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antique tractors. He was a member of the UAW, Frankton Masonic Lodge, and the Fairmount Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.