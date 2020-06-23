Byron Cook, 78, of Marion, was surrounded by his family when he passed away at 5:40 pm on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Vincent Home Health & Hospice in Indianapolis. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Monday, June 30, 1941. He was married to Judith (Cleland) Cook, his loving wife of 56 years.
Byron was the owner of Byron Cook Excavating. He was a former member of Grant County Homebuilder’s Association and Snowmobile Club/Grant County EZ Sledders. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping, and boating.
He is survived by his wife, Judith; son, Mitchell (Lori) Cook of Marion; daughter, Mary Beth (Jeff) Wine of Barnsdall, OK; brother, Phil (Connie) Cook of FL; two grandsons, Tanner Cook of Gas City and Travis (Hannah) Wine of Barnsdall, OK; and granddaughter, Mollie (David) Payne of Barnsdall, OK.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Cook and Mary (King) Cook-Kierstead, and his brother, Bernard Cook.
At Byron’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
