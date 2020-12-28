Byrdie May (Grile) Smith, 94, of Warren, IN, formerly of Orlando, FL passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN.
In light of the unprecedented novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) which ultimately took her life, no memorial service is scheduled at this time. An interment service will follow in 2021 at Deltona Memorial Gardens in Deltona FL, when travel and group gatherings are once again deemed safe.
