"Butch" Turner Ray Lyons, age 78, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021 in Naples, Florida when he was spending time with his sister, Janice Lyons Evans, his only surviving sibling.
Butch was born in Carlisle, Kentucky and has lived in Marion since the age of two. He was a graduate of Marion High School, Class of 1961. He was employed by Sutter's Dairy, Fisher Body and 25 years in management at Crest Lanes Bowling Alley and the Plymouth Club. His passions were Bowling and Basketball. He was inducted into the Marion Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame in 1995.
