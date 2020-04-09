Burl Richard Lines, 87, beloved husband and father, made his journey home to be with our Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born to Clifton and Mable (Davis) Lines on January 23, 1933, Burl had ten brothers and sisters. John “Guy”, Dale, Phillip, Douglas, Max, Donald, and Leland preceded him in being with our Lord. He has two sisters, Donna Lou and Showen Sylvia Thompson.
Burl married Patricia Adkins on February 2, 1951, and they shared 69 years together. They had four children: Richard (deceased) (Cindy), Roger (Barb), Linda (Timothy) Duke, and Cindy (Donald) Rouch; six grandchildren: Joseph Moore, Jeffery Moore, Donnie Rouch, Angela Grose, Heather Lakes, and Rick Lines; 11 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
Burl served in the Indiana National Guard and is a Korean War veteran. He retired from RCA in 1991 and was a member of IBEW. He enjoyed riding his bicycle with his wife throughout Marion and especially Matter Park. He loved to read and study the Bible and has a vintage collection of Bibles. Burl had a passion for photography and electronics. He was a loving and generous man who wrote poetry. Burl will be sadly missed.
Due to the recent regulations mandated by the CDC and the Governor of the State of Indiana, and keeping everyone’s best interest in mind, the family will be having private services for Burl.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
