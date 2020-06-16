Bryan Wayne Cromas, 50, of Elkhart, passed away at 2:13 am on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, January 25, 1970, to Jerry Cromas and Kathy (Wales) Bright.
Bryan attended Marion High School and was a welder and a well-loved supervisor at Valmont of Elkhart for 21 years. He lived a very full life. He loved to cook, hunt, fish, scuba dive, and travel to tropical climates. Bryan also loved music and loved it loud.
He is survived by his father, Jerry Cromas of St. Petersburg, FL; mother, Kathy (Alfred) Bright of Marion; daughters, Courtney (Jonathan Haley) Cromas of Muncie and Kaitlynn Moore of South Bend; brother, Jason (Dana) Cromas of Kokomo; step-brothers, Brian David Bright of Marion and Bradley D. Bright of Houston, TX; niece, Taylor Cromas of Lafayette; nephews, Jacob Cromas of Marion and Quentin Cromas of Marion; great-niece, Jazzlynn Cromas of Marion; and close friend, Jennifer Love of Fairmount.
At Bryan's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
