On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Bruce McDaniel, 71, died. He was surrounded by his family who spent many days caring for him and reliving countless memories made over the years.
Preferred memorials are gifts to the Huntington County Baseball Association in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
His family will provide details regarding a memorial service for Bruce at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, in in charge of arrangements. On line condolences: www. mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
