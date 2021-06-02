Bruce C. Lodde, 62 of Sweetzer passed away May 23,2021. He was born in Lafayette Oct. 24,1958 to the late Gordon M. and Nancy J. Caldwell Lodde.
He is survived by his brother Gordon A. Lodde of Lancaster, PA and Melissa (Gregory A.)Cox of Knoxville, TN. nieces Kezia A Cox of Halls TN and Katy J McCallon (husband Jesse K) of Oak Ridge TN He will be laid to rest beside his grandfather Ernest Earl Caldwell at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette, in a grave donated to him by his grandmother who donated her body to science.
