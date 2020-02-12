Bruce A. Bennett, 56, passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 7, 2020 after an extended illness.
He was born on March 3, 1963 in Muncie, the son of Leonard C. and Joyce (Roark) Bennett. Bruce attended Heritage Hall School and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1981. After graduation, he attended Ball State University and graduated from Ivy Tech.
Bruce worked as a tool & die maker for Dana in Marion, Westinghouse, and Metaldyne in Bluffton. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Delaware Masonic Lodge #46 AF&M. Bruce loved to play with his grandkids, spend time with his dog and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are two sons, John Cameron (Sadie) of Farmland and Frank Cameron (wife, Jen) of Muncie; five grandchildren, Blake, Raylon, Kyra, Alexis and Ezra; his mother, Joyce Bennett of Muncie; three sisters, Jan Southard of Muncie, Linda Brown of Franklin and Debbie Dial (husband, John) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; special friends, Teresa Buck of Muncie and Dee McCoy of Gas City; nephews, Kevin Tackett (wife, Kim) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Brian Tackett (wife, Nikki) of Ft. Wayne, Sean Dahl (Kim) and Steve Dahl (Shannon), both of Franklin and Billy Huntzinger of North Carolina; and nieces, Trina Scudder of Ft. Wayne and Tracy Oates (husband, John) of California; and his fury friend and companion, Sissy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard C. Bennett and his grandparents, Alva and Margaret Bennett and Maxie and Pearl Roark.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie with Dr. Collins Glenn officiating. Masonic Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary by Delaware Lodge #46, immediately before the funeral. Bruce will be transported to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, Tennessee after the funeral services.
Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
