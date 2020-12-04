Britton Nash Pettiford, 32, died unexpectedly on Nov. 28, 2020. Services are Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service 900 Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN. Viewing from 10-11 a.m., service at 11 a.m. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
