Brielle Charlene Butcher, 13 years old, of Marion, passed away at 7:05 pm on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis after a month-long fight against Covid and pneumonia. She was born on Friday, October 26, 2007, to Amanda Butcher and Shawn Harbert.
Brielle was adored for her huge amount of love she gave. She was always a happy, caring, and selfless little girl. If you knew her you loved her wholeheartedly. Brielle struggled daily from a rare Prader-Willi Syndrome that she was born with. The obstacles never stopped her, though. She was a fighter.
