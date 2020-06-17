Brian Whitehead, 63, passed away at his Fairmount home with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Brian was born on October 16, 1956, in Elwood, to the late Robert Whitehead and Marilyn Whitehead, who survives in Fairmount.
He graduated from Madison-Grant High School, class of 1975.
Brian worked as a union heavy equipment operator for IUOE Local 103 for many years, and later worked as a crane instructor from 2008 until his retirement.
On January 28, 1984, he married Susan Crosby. Together, they had two children, Carly and Blake.
Brian was a fishing enthusiast. If he wasn’t at work, many times you could find him fishing. He loved to travel and his favorite vacation spot was St. Thomas. While he loved to fish and travel, nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family. He loved being with his grandchildren, who always called him “Pa”. He will be missed greatly by all of them.
Brian is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan, Fairmount; daughter, Carly (Aaron) Vogel, Marion; son Blake (fiancée Ashley) Whitehead, Fairmount; grandchildren, Beckett, Nolan, and Adeline Vogel, Marion; and brother, Jeremy (Angie) Whitehead, GA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; sister, Lori Monroe; and grandparents, Walter and Hazel Maley, and Glen and Mae Whitehead.
Arrangements for Brian have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 South Main Street, where private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Indianapolis, in Brian’s memory.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
