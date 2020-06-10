Brian Miley, Louisville, Kentucky, formally of Marion and Sweetser, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Audubon Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was born in Marion, Indiana on August 10, 1935 to Arthur and Annabelle (Delph) Miley. He married Catherine A Miley on Oct 1, 1971
He was a 1953 graduate of Marion High School as well as a US Army veteran. He worked as an independent insurance broker for many years. Brian was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family and his beloved dog Coco.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of almost 49 years, Cathy of Louisville, daughters Christy (Jamie) Ferguson, of Fishers, Dina (Evan) Schipper, of Louisville, granddaughters Alexa, Kailee, Tori, and Camryn. Sister Barbara Brock of Marion, IN, brothers Neil (Marge) Miley, of Sweetser, and Dennis, of Marion, and 1 niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew.
There will be a private burial at the Marion VA on Friday June 19, 2020. Following, from 3-7, the family will have a celebration of life for family and friends. The address is 1527 W 38th Street Marion, Indiana.
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
