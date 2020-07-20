Brian James Collins, 52, of Gaston, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Brian was born on January 12, 1968 in Muncie to Don Rex and Joyce (Reese) Collins. He was a 1986 graduate of Eastbrook High School. Brian worked for RCA in Marion for 13 years before it closed. He currently worked for King Veterinary Service in Chesterfield for the last 12 years. Brian loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved hunting deer, turkey, and birds. He also loved mushroom and arrowhead hunting. He was fiercely loyal and had a great love for his family. Brian was a member of the NRA. Some of his best times were hunting with friends and had many wildlife trophies.
Brian is survived by his mother, Joyce Collins of Gaston; brother, Brent Collins (wife Karen) of Gaston; three sisters, Shana Carmin (husband Jeff) of Gaston, Teena Petro (husband Mike) of Gaston, and Nila Collins of Portland; six nephews, Ronnie Fields (wife Lisa) of Portland, Brandon Petro of Gaston, Evan Blankenbaker of Portland, Reese Collins of Gaston, Trace Collins of Gaston, and Carter Carmin of Gaston; two nieces, Kameron Petro of Gaston and Addison Carmin of Gaston; aunt, Carrol Millspaugh (husband Guy Jr. "Bub") of Gaston; Lifelong friends, Brad King (wife Amy) of Pendleton and Heath Ray of Matthews; his devoted dog, Dobie; and several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Don Rex Collins, in 2016.
A funeral service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor Brandon Petro will officiate. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM on Thursday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303 or the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46278.
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Brian's life with his family and community.
