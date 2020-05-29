Brian Christopher Fights (Woodchuck) age 61, of Berne, Indiana, died May 26, 2020 from a work-related accident in Huntington County, IN.
He was born to Robert Lugene and Virginia Ruth (Maddy) Fights on November 5, 1958. When young he sang with his family at churches and fairs. He graduated from Blackford County High School in 1978. He worked for R. L. McCoy for the past 18 years.
Brian was a kind and helpful man who loved God’s word. He enjoyed camping with his children, fishing, climbing and cutting trees and firewood, coffee and conversation with friends and family and a good pie. Brian had a cheerful and pleasant demeanor and will be sorely missed by his many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lugene Fights and his sister Mona Lynn Fights. Survived by His wife Janeen K. (Schaadt) Fights, mother, Virginia R. Fights, children; Robert (Bobby) M. Fights, Nikki M.E. Addison, Doug M. Fights, and Russell D. (Rusty) Fights; brothers, Ronald E. Fights, Dean O. Fights, Paul G. Fights; sisters, Sharon A. Gross, Cindy J. Ervin, Laura L. Reynolds, Karen L. Roberts, Tina K. Freeman, Suzie M. Crabtree, one granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Dean Fights presiding. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Brian’s favorite attire was flannel shirt and boots – feel free to attend in your flannel shirt, boots optional.
Visit www.watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
