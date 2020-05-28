Brian Christopher Fights (Woodchuck) age 61, of Berne, Indiana, died May 26, 2020 from a work-related accident in Huntington County, IN.
He was born to Robert Lugene and Virginia Ruth (Maddy) Fights on November 5, 1958.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Dean Fights presiding. Burial will follow in Matthews Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Brian’s favorite attire was flannel shirt and boots – feel free to attend in your flannel shirt, boots optional.
