Brett L. Hanley, 63, Gas City, passed away at 5:55 am on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Tuesday, January 14, 1958, to Larry and Linda (Miller) Hanley.
Visitation is from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with Brett’s service beginning at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 1606 W. 26th St., Marion, IN. Pastor David Miller will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
