Brenda Lue Davis Collins, 68, of Swayzee, passed away at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in her home. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee, on October 27, 1951, and was the loving daughter of Billy Clay "Daddy Bill" and Roxie (Bransford) Davis. On August 8, 1969, she married Stephen G. Collins, and he survives.
Brenda graduated from Marion High School in 1969. She will be remembered for how much she loved life. Brenda enjoyed life to its fullest and loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved taking motorcycle trips with her husband. Brenda also enjoyed bowling and cooking for her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Stephen, Brenda is survived by her grandson, Cori Gentry; two sisters, Gail and Patty; and special friends, Terry Oren, Tamara Yanis, and Jay (Terry) Harpham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Holly Shrout; and brother, Doug Davis.
At Brenda's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, https://secure.nationalmssociety.org.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
