Brenda J. Newman, 72, of Warsaw, passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Randy Newman; son; Keith (Veronica) Gidley; daughter, Kimberly (Steve) Hively; three brothers, Herb McKenzie, Richard McKenzie, and William (Judy) McKenzie; two sisters, Ethel McKenzie and Della (Ivan) Lance; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Per Brenda's request and wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Avenue, Wabash.
Preferred memorials are to the Wabash County Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
