Brandon Darl Ray, 35, of Huntington, died at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mission House Ministries, 734 W. 100 S., Huntington, Indiana. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County with Pastor Jim Splawn.
Preferred memorials are to the donor’s choice, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 W. Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Brandon Darl Ray.
