Bradly W. Schmidt, 57, of Wabash, previously of Huntington and Logansport, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence. Brad was born on June 20, 1964, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Enno F. and Janet R. (Craig) Schmidt.
Brad is survived by son, Brandon Schmidt; daughter, Kristian Schmidt; grandchildren, Kamryn Huddleston and Jaelyn Huddleston and sister, Becky Bolinger.
