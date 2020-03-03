Bradley ‘Brad’ A. Gray, 46, Gas City, passed away at 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion on Friday, January 25, 1974, to Ralph and Judith “Judy” (Adrianson) Gray.
Brad was an artist, having a passion for music, and he loved creating his own music. He loved his daughter and son very much, and he also loved his entire family, with whom he enjoyed having family gatherings for holidays and birthdays. In accordance with Brad’s wishes, he gave the gift of life by donating his organs so that others may live.
He is survived by his parents of Gas City; daughter, Kaylee Gray; son, Jessiah Gray; brothers, Eric Gray of Gas City and Neil Gray of Jonesboro; sister, Kara Gray of Jonesboro; nieces, Brittany Gray, Victoria Schmerber, Maddalynn Church, and Aireal Gray; nephews, Dakota Schmerber and Logan Dickerson-Gray; great-nieces, Lorelai Gray and Iris Gray; and great-nephew, Silas Gray.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Arthur (Mary) Adrianson, and paternal grandparents, Ralph (Margaret) Gray.
The family will receive visitors from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Brad’s life will begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Barry Earley will be officiating with burial taking place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
