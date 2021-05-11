Bonnie Sue Harrold passed away in the morning of Sunday, May 9, 2021, joining her daughter Cindy and her husband Kenneth, for their first Mother's Day together in several years. A garden-loving, "Pumpin' Iron Granny" who got her first tattoo at the age of 84, Bonnie lived and loved with a contagious spirit of generosity, kindness, humor, and grace, she unconditionally forgave those she loved, and she was accepting of virtually everyone who crossed her path. Her spirit lives on in those who knew her, not least of all in her family who miss her dearly and cherish the time they had with her.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Stilabower, and her children, Stephanie and Eric of Fort Wayne; daughter, Becky Justus, of New Albany; her grandson, Jeremy Justus, his wife, Marissa, of Pittsburgh, PA and their daughter, Bonnie Grace; her granddaughter Danielle Justus, of Charlotte, NC; her grandson, Josh Gipson, of Garrett; her grandson Kory Gipson, his wife Elysia, of Muncie, and their children, Cynthia, Linus, Charlie, and Maggie; her granddaughter, Courtney Gipson, of Eaton, and her sons, Lucas and August; and her granddaughter, Jessica Westfall, her husband Kyle, of Greenfield, and their sons, Jayger and Kane.
