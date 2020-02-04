Bonnie Lou Lewis, 81, of Gas City, received her eternal reward at 3:35 am on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Ora, Indiana, on Friday, February 4, 1938, Bonnie was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Thompson) Marks.
She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1956 and, the following year on June 11, 1957, married her loving husband, Larry A. Lewis. She attended Marion Cosmetology School and was a hairstylist on the side throughout her life. Her main occupation, however, was working at Owens-Illinois and SCM. She retired after 30 years of service.
Bonnie loved the Lord and was a faithful follower of Christ throughout her life. She attended Twin City Bible Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 40 years and taught Sunday School for several years. She found great joy in bringing happiness to others around her and, therefore, participated in Smile Seekers clown ministry in Marion. Bonnie always had flowers in her home and especially loved the bouquets that her husband made for her. She also liked going on shopping trips and taking vacations with her family. Bonnie will be missed dearly and will be remembered as a dedicated mother and grandmother, who was a kind, loving, faithful, and gracious woman.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 63 years, Larry; daughter, Jeanne (John) Huff of Hartford City; four grandsons, Colt (Lindsey) Cansler of Gas City, Parker (Marika) Wormgoor of Carmel, Travis (Jessica) Huff, and Alex (Stephanie) Huff; five great-granddaughters, Emerson Grace Cansler, Millie Faith Cansler, Aubrey Marie Huff, Kinsley Mae Huff, and Tamra Aurora Huff; great-grandson, Aiden John Huff; two sisters, Ruby (Larry) Simmons and Penny (Chris) Finch; special niece, Sharon Wells of Marion; special nephew, Dan (Lisa) Hochstedler of Angola; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jeanne Hochstedler and Linda Eldridge.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Bonnie’s life will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Rittichier officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
