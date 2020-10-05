Bonnie L. Mathias, 83, passed away in IU Health Blackford Hospital, Hartford City on September 26, 2020. She was born in Grant County, Indiana on April 13, 1937 to the late Ralph and Thelma (Lee) Embree.
Bonnie was a life long resident of Grant County and graduated from Banquo High School in 1955. She worked at Marion General Hospital for 14 years and also worked for ten years for the Marion General Hospital Credit Union. For several years Bonnie provided in home care giving to the sick and elderly. She had two dogs and a cat that she dearly loved and when she wasn’t doting on them she enjoyed doing yard work and flower gardening.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Luann) Dillon, Wabash; Michael Clester, Marion; Debra (Ray) Seager, Dunnellon, Florida; Thomas (Melinda) Clester, Upland; brother, Larry (Karen) Embree, Warren; sisters, Beverly Grotrian, Fort Wayne; Sheila Ault, Warren; Karen Reber, Huntington; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
Bonnie is also preceded in death by her husband, Bud Mathias; daughter, Peggy Ratliff; sister, Marilyn Jennings.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 11201 South Marion Road 35, Marion, Indiana. 1700 East 38th Street, Marion. Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gilead Ministries, 212 North Baldwin, Marion, Indiana 46952. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
