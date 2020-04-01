Bonnie I. Pinkerton, age 92, a longtime resident of Sweetser, Indiana passed away on March 30, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion.
She was born May 30, 1927 in Sweetser and was the daughter of the late Fred and Florence (Hudson) Smith. She was a long time employee of J.C.Penney’s. Bonnie and Pat met at work and became close friends. They loved traveling and spending time together.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Ronald Smith (Mary Ann); niece, Connie Burt; brother-in-law, Carlyle Phillips; sister-in-law, Ruth Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews. Bonnie was the sister of the late Thelma Phillips, Howard Smith, Norma Stout (James), and Donald Smith.
Bonnie should be remembered as the last significant force in keeping Florence and Fred Smith’s family a close unit. Her home was often the gathering place for many family events. This was her way of expressing love for the family.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
