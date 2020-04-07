Bonnie A. Lawson, 79, of LaFontaine, passed away at 4:05 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, set by the state, a private graveside service for family will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Sweetser. A memorial service will be held at later date.
We encourage you to give the family your love and support by visiting our website at www.mcdonald funerals.com. The family would appreciate your kind words, memories of Bonnie and prayers for them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Home, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 S. Main St., LaFontaine, Indiana.
