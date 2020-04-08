Bobby J. Tolbert, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis. Bobby was born on Jan. 28, 1932, to the late Gwin and Mary Tolbert. He graduated from Fairmount High School, class of 1950. He entered the Air Force in November 1951 and served in the Korean War, becoming Airman First Class. He then married Dorothy Smith on Nov. 27, 1958. Bobby was a member of Liberty Friends Church, the American Legion, and a life member of Disabled Veterans. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved to mow. He mowed the church lawn as long as he was able.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Karen Walker, Wabash; four grandchildren, Dana Rego, Woodbine, GA, Craig (Jeanine) Crandall, Rising Sun, Nathan Walker, Wabash, and Nicholas Walker, Jonesboro; five great-grandchildren, Brittany (Juan) Ibarra, TX, Haley and Isabella Walker, and Clinton and Carter Crandall, all of IN; two great-great-grandchildren, Diego and Lylianna Ibarra, both of TX; sister, Alberta Wiggin, MS; and sister-in-law, Diane Tolbert, Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwin and Mary; wife, Dorothy; son-in-law, Dennis Walker; two sisters, Mary Lou Tolbert and Betty King; and two brothers, Paul (Patty) Tolbert and John Tolbert.
Arrangements for Bobby have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Private services will be held with burial at Park Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions made in memory of Bobby may be made to Liberty Friends Church in care of the funeral home. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
