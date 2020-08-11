Bobby G. Young, 36, of Marion, passed away in his home at 4:39 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Marion to Tina Marie (Young) Brewer. On January 17, 2014, he married his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Bricker.
Bobby was a 2002 graduate of Marion High School. He went on to graduate from Ivy Tech Community College in 2012, receiving an associate’s degree in applied science. He was a certified medical assistant who worked at Indiana Health Center for five years before being diagnosed with melanoma in 2017.
Bobby was a beautiful soul with a kind heart. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He could build, fix, or do anything put in front of him. He always made time and would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it. “I can fix that” was frequently said by him. He cared for everyone and loved hard. Bobby loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed hiking, camping, kayaking, fishing, and swimming at Mississinewa Beach.
Surviving include his wife, Jessica Young of Marion; children, Blaze, Leila, and Sofia Young, all of Marion; god-daughter, Dream Duncan of Marion; brothers, Billy (Asia) Young of Marion, Jesse Young of Marion, and Terry Brewer of Kokomo; sister, Darlene (Chris) Riley of Swayzee; step-father, Donald (Teri) Brewer of North Manchester; uncles, David Young and Curtis Young, both of Marion; aunt, Penny (Young) McHenry of Kokomo; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and best friend, Justin (Gabriell) Wright.
The family will receive visitors from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Bobby’s funeral service beginning at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46814 or to Cancer Services of Grant County, Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
